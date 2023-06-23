Who is the Top Investor In Asana Inc. (ASAN)?

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) is 65.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.32 and a high of $29.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASAN stock was last observed hovering at around $22.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.94% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -127.4% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.74, the stock is -0.37% and 15.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.51 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 22.42% off its SMA200. ASAN registered 25.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$13.46.

The stock witnessed a 10.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.53%, and is -7.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.11% over the week and 6.53% over the month.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) has around 1782 employees, a market worth around $4.93B and $579.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -64.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.88% and -22.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-102.30%).

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Asana Inc. (ASAN) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Asana Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.70% this year

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.41M, and float is at 79.33M with Short Float at 14.93%.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Asana Inc. (ASAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Moskovitz Dustin A., the company’s President, CEO, & Chair. SEC filings show that Moskovitz Dustin A. bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $22.80 per share for a total of $4.56 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39.59 million shares.

Asana Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that NORRINGTON LORRIE M (Director) sold a total of 3,733 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $24.13 per share for $90077.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the ASAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 20, Moskovitz Dustin A. (President, CEO, & Chair) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $24.97 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 39,392,803 shares of Asana Inc. (ASAN).