Who is the Top Investor In Pinterest Inc. (PINS)?

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) is 7.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.77 and a high of $29.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PINS stock was last observed hovering at around $24.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.24% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.97% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -37.58% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.14, the stock is 7.67% and 7.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.87 million and changing 4.98% at the moment leaves the stock 5.72% off its SMA200. PINS registered 41.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$54.49.

The stock witnessed a 12.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.84%, and is 7.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has around 3987 employees, a market worth around $17.59B and $2.83B in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.93. Profit margin for the company is -10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.83% and -10.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 20 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinterest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -128.10% this year

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 681.14M, and float is at 582.72M with Short Float at 4.20%.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Pinterest Inc. (PINS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Silbermann Benjamin, the company’s Executive Chairman, Co-F. SEC filings show that Silbermann Benjamin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $2.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Pinterest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that Silbermann Benjamin (Executive Chairman, Co-F) sold a total of 180,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $24.02 per share for $4.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PINS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 12, Gavini Naveen (SVP, Products) disposed off 11,523 shares at an average price of $24.08 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 327,799 shares of Pinterest Inc. (PINS).