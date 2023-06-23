Who is the Top Investor In Walmart Inc. (WMT)?

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is 9.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $119.89 and a high of $158.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WMT stock was last observed hovering at around $154.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.29% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.26% off the consensus price target high of $186.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -7.41% lower than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $155.75, the stock is 3.12% and 3.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.44 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 8.27% off its SMA200. WMT registered 27.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.51.

The stock witnessed a 4.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.63%, and is -0.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.20% over the week and 1.24% over the month.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) has around 2100000 employees, a market worth around $425.34B and $622.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.54 and Fwd P/E is 22.73. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.91% and -1.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Analyst Forecasts

Walmart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.40% this year

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.69B, and float is at 1.38B with Short Float at 1.05%.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Insider Activity

A total of 272 insider transactions have happened at Walmart Inc. (WMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 227 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WALTON S ROBSON, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WALTON S ROBSON sold 473,370 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $155.75 per share for a total of $73.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241.48 million shares.

Walmart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that WALTON JIM C (10% Owner) sold a total of 473,370 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $155.75 per share for $73.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 241.48 million shares of the WMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 22, WALTON ALICE L (10% Owner) disposed off 473,370 shares at an average price of $155.75 for $73.73 million. The insider now directly holds 241,479,146 shares of Walmart Inc. (WMT).

Walmart Inc. (WMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 19.76% up over the past 12 months. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 13.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.