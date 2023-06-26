Analysts suggest Box Inc. (BOX) could spike 22.35% in a year

Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) is -7.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.00 and a high of $34.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BOX stock was last observed hovering at around $28.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.35% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -36.81% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.73, the stock is -0.16% and 3.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 0.83% off its SMA200. BOX registered 18.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.39.

The stock witnessed a 5.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.24%, and is -4.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Box Inc. (BOX) has around 2487 employees, a market worth around $4.09B and $1.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 224.45 and Fwd P/E is 16.02. Distance from 52-week low is 19.71% and -17.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.30%).

Box Inc. (BOX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Box Inc. (BOX) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Box Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.50% this year.

Box Inc. (BOX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.74M, and float is at 138.00M with Short Float at 5.76%.

Box Inc. (BOX) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Box Inc. (BOX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAZAR JACK R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LAZAR JACK R sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $29.95 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21555.0 shares.

Box Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Smith Dylan C (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $28.96 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.51 million shares of the BOX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Smith Dylan C (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 13,000 shares at an average price of $27.29 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 1,520,900 shares of Box Inc. (BOX).

Box Inc. (BOX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading 40.31% up over the past 12 months and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is -5.84% lower over the same period. CDW Corporation (CDW) is 11.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.