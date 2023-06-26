Analysts suggest The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) could spike 36.86% in a year

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is -2.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.26 and a high of $63.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BNS stock was last observed hovering at around $48.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $66.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.86% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 4.1% higher than the price target low of $50.04 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.99, the stock is -2.64% and -3.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock -4.65% off its SMA200. BNS registered -20.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.00%.

The stock witnessed a -2.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.56%, and is -4.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.27% over the week and 1.40% over the month.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has around 91030 employees, a market worth around $57.74B and $35.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.33 and Fwd P/E is 6.30. Profit margin for the company is 17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.03% and -24.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Bank of Nova Scotia is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.20% this year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.19B, and float is at 1.18B with Short Float at 1.64%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS): Who are the competitors?

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -4.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.