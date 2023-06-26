Analysts suggest Veradigm Inc. (MDRX) could spike 56.31% in a year

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) is -35.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.40 and a high of $19.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDRX stock was last observed hovering at around $11.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.31% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 12.62% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.36, the stock is -4.20% and -5.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -3.15% at the moment leaves the stock -25.57% off its SMA200. MDRX registered -26.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.22.

The stock witnessed a -7.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.87%, and is -1.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Veradigm Inc. (MDRX) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $837.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.07 and Fwd P/E is 13.21. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.31% and -42.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Veradigm Inc. (MDRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veradigm Inc. (MDRX) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veradigm Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 216.00% this year.

Veradigm Inc. (MDRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.21M, and float is at 106.64M with Short Float at 8.72%.

Veradigm Inc. (MDRX) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Veradigm Inc. (MDRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Poulton Richard J.,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that Poulton Richard J. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $17.33 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.67 million shares.

Veradigm Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Poulton Richard J. (CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $17.38 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.68 million shares of the MDRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, Vakharia Tejal (SVP General Counsel) disposed off 8,642 shares at an average price of $18.42 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 222,604 shares of Veradigm Inc. (MDRX).

Veradigm Inc. (MDRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) that is trading 15.38% up over the past 12 months and McKesson Corporation (MCK) that is 33.66% higher over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is 106.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.