Are we looking at the next big move in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) is -0.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.09 and a high of $8.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BVN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $8.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.87% off the consensus price target high of $16.86 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 7.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.44, the stock is 4.65% and 2.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -0.53% at the moment leaves the stock -0.24% off its SMA200. BVN registered 0.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.01.

The stock witnessed a 4.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.15%, and is 0.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 3.92% over the month.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has around 2043 employees, a market worth around $1.82B and $777.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.88 and Fwd P/E is 6.83. Distance from 52-week low is 46.17% and -14.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.40% this year.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 253.99M, and float is at 248.91M with Short Float at 3.20%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading 23.61% up over the past 12 months and Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is 17.79% higher over the same period. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -19.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.