Are we looking at the next big move in Dakota Gold Corp. (DC)?

Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX: DC) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.61 and a high of $4.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 49.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.05, the stock is -4.18% and -7.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 2.35% at the moment leaves the stock -8.84% off its SMA200. DC registered -18.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.17%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.08%, and is -4.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.89% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 16.86% and -34.97% from its 52-week high.

Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 24.60% this year.

Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.74M, and float is at 56.04M with Short Float at 1.72%.

Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHROEDER ALICE D.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SCHROEDER ALICE D. bought 26,373 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $3.13 per share for a total of $82534.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Dakota Gold Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that ABERLE GERALD MICHAEL (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 10,615 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $2.85 per share for $30260.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.22 million shares of the DC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, SCHROEDER ALICE D. (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $2.80 for $56000.0. The insider now directly holds 186,809 shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (DC).