Are we looking at the next big move in ICL Group Ltd (ICL)?

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) is -21.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.96 and a high of $11.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.72% off the consensus price target high of $7.32 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 4.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.73, the stock is 0.63% and -4.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -22.84% off its SMA200. ICL registered -41.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.72.

The stock witnessed a -9.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.22%, and is -2.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) has around 12500 employees, a market worth around $7.39B and $9.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.09 and Fwd P/E is 8.43. Distance from 52-week low is 15.52% and -48.05% from its 52-week high.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ICL Group Ltd (ICL) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ICL Group Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.90% this year.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.29B, and float is at 721.72M with Short Float at 0.43%.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Albemarle Corporation (ALB) that is trading 1.82% up over the past 12 months. The Mosaic Company (MOS) is -31.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.