Are we looking at the next big move in Polaris Inc. (PII)?

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) is 14.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $91.86 and a high of $123.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PII stock was last observed hovering at around $116.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88% off its average median price target of $116.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.26% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -40.68% lower than the price target low of $82.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $115.36, the stock is 0.33% and 4.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 6.84% off its SMA200. PII registered 12.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.41.

The stock witnessed a 8.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.66%, and is -5.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Polaris Inc. (PII) has around 16200 employees, a market worth around $6.73B and $8.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.64 and Fwd P/E is 10.96. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.58% and -6.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.50%).

Polaris Inc. (PII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Polaris Inc. (PII) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 26.80% this year.

Polaris Inc. (PII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.40M, and float is at 54.80M with Short Float at 10.87%.

Polaris Inc. (PII) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Polaris Inc. (PII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clark Dougherty Lucy,the company’sSVP-Gen Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Clark Dougherty Lucy sold 10,626 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $115.00 per share for a total of $1.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12282.0 shares.

Polaris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that Clark Dougherty Lucy (SVP-Gen Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 4,454 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $111.00 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12282.0 shares of the PII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Speetzen Michael T (CEO) disposed off 24,500 shares at an average price of $119.21 for $2.92 million. The insider now directly holds 61,202 shares of Polaris Inc. (PII).