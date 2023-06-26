Are we looking at the next big move in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)?

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) is -24.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.05 and a high of $45.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSXMA stock was last observed hovering at around $30.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.64% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 17.25% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.79, the stock is 1.29% and 3.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -1.39% at the moment leaves the stock -16.07% off its SMA200. LSXMA registered -14.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.84.

The stock witnessed a 6.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.61%, and is -3.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.68 and Fwd P/E is 9.75. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.92% and -34.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 110.70% this year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 327.00M, and float is at 94.44M with Short Float at 5.43%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROSENTHALER ALBERT E,the company’sChief Corp. Dev. Officer. SEC filings show that ROSENTHALER ALBERT E sold 5,882 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $73.79 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72644.0 shares.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 that Wendling Brian J (CAO/PFO) sold a total of 1,370 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 and was made at $36.00 per share for $49320.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15805.0 shares of the LSXMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 17, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) acquired 700 shares at an average price of $35.95 for $25165.0. The insider now directly holds 22,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA).