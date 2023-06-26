BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) is -12.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.00 and a high of $34.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTAI stock was last observed hovering at around $18.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.88% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 21.5% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.84, the stock is -5.88% and -14.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -7.08% off its SMA200. BTAI registered 68.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $826.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.74.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -27.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.23%, and is -12.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.08% over the week and 9.04% over the month.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) has around 183 employees, a market worth around $551.45M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 88.40% and -44.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-94.00%).

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.90% this year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.62M, and float is at 18.99M with Short Float at 19.61%.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mehta Vimal,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that Mehta Vimal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $20.18 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39903.0 shares.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Mehta Vimal (CEO and President) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $21.54 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39903.0 shares of the BTAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, Mehta Vimal (CEO and President) disposed off 6,500 shares at an average price of $25.79 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 37,294 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI).