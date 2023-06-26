Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Is Down -0.94% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is -0.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.79 and a high of $129.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNI stock was last observed hovering at around $119.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.19% off its average median price target of $178.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.02% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 24.86% higher than the price target low of $156.73 for the same period.

Currently trading at $117.76, the stock is 1.64% and -0.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -0.59% off its SMA200. CNI registered 7.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.55.

The stock witnessed a 1.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.55%, and is -0.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 1.68% over the month.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) has around 24718 employees, a market worth around $78.67B and $13.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.47 and Fwd P/E is 13.65. Profit margin for the company is 30.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.46% and -9.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian National Railway Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 668.30M, and float is at 615.44M with Short Float at 1.28%.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) that is trading -2.74% down over the past 12 months and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) that is 13.83% higher over the same period. CSX Corporation (CSX) is 13.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.