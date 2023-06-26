Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) up 98.33% since start of the year

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) is 98.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.43 and a high of $14.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CUK stock was last observed hovering at around $14.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.7% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -103.71% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.26, the stock is 18.92% and 40.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 59.26% off its SMA200. CUK registered 62.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 97.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$62.14.

The stock witnessed a 45.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.64%, and is -1.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) has around 85000 employees, a market worth around $19.83B and $14.98B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -47.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.62% and -3.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.00% this year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.18B, and float is at 144.55M with Short Float at 2.35%.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bernstein David,the company’sCFO & CAO. SEC filings show that Bernstein David sold 107,119 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $11.08 per share for a total of $1.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading 25.64% up over the past 12 months and Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) that is 64.24% higher over the same period. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is 69.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.