Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 33.63% Upside

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) is 29.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.44 and a high of $242.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTLS stock was last observed hovering at around $151.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.46% off its average median price target of $190.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.63% off the consensus price target high of $225.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -14.0% lower than the price target low of $131.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $149.34, the stock is 14.72% and 18.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 3.82% off its SMA200. GTLS registered -5.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.00.

The stock witnessed a 28.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.87%, and is 1.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) has around 5178 employees, a market worth around $6.52B and $1.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 125.29 and Fwd P/E is 14.17. Distance from 52-week low is 47.22% and -38.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chart Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.80% this year.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.94M, and float is at 35.52M with Short Float at 18.54%.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vinci Gerald F,the company’sVP & Chief Human Resources Ofc. SEC filings show that Vinci Gerald F bought 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $119.28 per share for a total of $35784.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 300.0 shares.

Chart Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Harty Linda S (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $105.01 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6067.0 shares of the GTLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Evanko Jillian C. (President and CEO) acquired 2,375 shares at an average price of $104.29 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 104,228 shares of Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS).

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is 14.72% higher over the past 12 months. Graco Inc. (GGG) is 43.70% up on the 1-year trading charts.