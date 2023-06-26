Check out this: Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) could be on the verge of a big rally

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is -19.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.62 and a high of $51.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HOG stock was last observed hovering at around $33.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $45.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.39% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 7.19% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.41, the stock is -0.13% and -3.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -17.63% off its SMA200. HOG registered 5.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.63.

The stock witnessed a 1.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.96%, and is -3.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $4.86B and $6.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.01 and Fwd P/E is 6.78. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.11% and -35.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harley-Davidson Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.40% this year.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.05M, and float is at 143.25M with Short Float at 3.83%.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Root Jonathan R,the company’sSVP – HDFSI. SEC filings show that Root Jonathan R sold 2,239 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $50.17 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5474.0 shares.

Harley-Davidson Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that ZEITZ JOCHEN (President and CEO) bought a total of 25,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $38.94 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the HOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Masood Rafeh (Director) acquired 1,335 shares at an average price of $37.50 for $50062.0. The insider now directly holds 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG).