Check out this: Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) could be on the verge of a big rally

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) is -7.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.67 and a high of $124.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBRDK stock was last observed hovering at around $71.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.01% off its average median price target of $138.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.45% off the consensus price target high of $152.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 29.24% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.76, the stock is -5.51% and -8.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -1.41% at the moment leaves the stock -14.13% off its SMA200. LBRDK registered -36.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.25.

The stock witnessed a -7.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.42%, and is -8.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 10.42 and Fwd P/E is 7.08. Distance from 52-week low is 3.04% and -43.31% from its 52-week high.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Broadband Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.20% this year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 125.94M, and float is at 116.21M with Short Float at 3.10%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wendling Brian J,the company’sCAO/PFO. SEC filings show that Wendling Brian J sold 6,419 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $77.59 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12274.0 shares.

Liberty Broadband Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Wendling Brian J (CAO/PFO) sold a total of 3,210 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $95.00 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11368.0 shares of the LBRDK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Green Richard R (Director) disposed off 3,270 shares at an average price of $90.79 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 8,814 shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK).

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading 9.81% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 9.73% higher over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is 18.71% up on the 1-year trading charts.