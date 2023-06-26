Check out this: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) could be on the verge of a big rally

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) is -11.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.75 and a high of $11.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNDA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 6.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.52, the stock is 4.34% and 2.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -18.32% off its SMA200. VNDA registered -35.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.51%, and is 2.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) has around 290 employees, a market worth around $364.01M and $256.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.62. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.39% and -45.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.10% this year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.01M, and float is at 54.52M with Short Float at 5.19%.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moran Kevin Patrick,the company’sSVP, CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Moran Kevin Patrick sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $6.29 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Williams Timothy (SVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 14,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $6.56 per share for $95754.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88913.0 shares of the VNDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos (President and CEO) disposed off 22,538 shares at an average price of $6.25 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 1,476,902 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA).

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) that is trading 13.92% up over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 49.61% higher over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -5.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.