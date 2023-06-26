Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) – The 11.85% Upside Potential Remains

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) is -33.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.20 and a high of $35.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CTRN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.63% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -17.53% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.63, the stock is 8.31% and 3.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -21.68% off its SMA200. CTRN registered -24.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.56.

The stock witnessed a 3.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.08%, and is -2.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.91% over the week and 5.92% over the month.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $147.21M and $766.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.50 and Fwd P/E is 97.94. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.11% and -49.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.00%).

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citi Trends Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.80% this year.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.18M, and float is at 7.99M with Short Float at 10.03%.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is trading 49.24% up over the past 12 months and The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is 43.79% higher over the same period. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is -22.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.