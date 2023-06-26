City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) down -38.19% since start of the year

City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: CIO) is -38.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.03 and a high of $14.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.83% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.18, the stock is 0.90% and -1.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -36.85% off its SMA200. CIO registered -57.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.82.

The stock witnessed a 1.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.81%, and is -6.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $211.24M and $181.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.54% and -63.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

City Office REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.90% this year.

City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.87M, and float is at 38.49M with Short Float at 2.53%.

City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 12 times.

City Office REIT Inc. (CIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) that is trading -26.56% down over the past 12 months and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) that is -34.25% lower over the same period. Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) is -12.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.