Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) – The 18.29% Upside Potential Remains

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) is -11.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.59 and a high of $28.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OFC stock was last observed hovering at around $23.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.63% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 4.67% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.88, the stock is -2.29% and -1.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -2.43% at the moment leaves the stock -8.35% off its SMA200. OFC registered -14.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.62.

The stock witnessed a -0.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.47%, and is -5.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) has around 395 employees, a market worth around $2.62B and $711.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.44 and Fwd P/E is 18.71. Profit margin for the company is 27.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.97% and -20.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.20% this year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.13M, and float is at 112.03M with Short Float at 2.59%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DENTON ROBERT L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DENTON ROBERT L sold 3,941 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $22.95 per share for a total of $90440.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4523.0 shares.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) that is trading 11.06% up over the past 12 months and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is -17.65% lower over the same period.