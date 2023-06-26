CS Disco Inc. (LAW): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:LAW Stock Is Going Next

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW) is 24.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.27 and a high of $29.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LAW stock was last observed hovering at around $7.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -43.27% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.88, the stock is -0.61% and 16.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -0.37% off its SMA200. LAW registered -55.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.80.

The stock witnessed a 10.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.48%, and is -2.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.43% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) has around 661 employees, a market worth around $458.22M and $133.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -59.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.53% and -73.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.20%).

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CS Disco Inc. (LAW) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CS Disco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -187.40% this year.

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.41M, and float is at 53.78M with Short Float at 1.95%.

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at CS Disco Inc. (LAW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lafair Michael,the company’sEVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Lafair Michael sold 4,371 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $5.39 per share for a total of $23560.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.69 million shares.

CS Disco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Smith Kevin Joseph (EVP, Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 4,149 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $5.39 per share for $22363.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the LAW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Lafair Michael (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,640 shares at an average price of $6.35 for $10414.0. The insider now directly holds 436,401 shares of CS Disco Inc. (LAW).

CS Disco Inc. (LAW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) that is trading 37.95% up over the past 12 months. Open Text Corporation (OTEX) is 6.96% up on the 1-year trading charts.