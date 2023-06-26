CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Is Down -12.99% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) is -12.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.60 and a high of $41.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CVI stock was last observed hovering at around $27.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.25% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -9.08% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.27, the stock is 4.64% and 4.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -12.73% off its SMA200. CVI registered -12.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.89.

The stock witnessed a 11.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.22%, and is -1.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) has around 1470 employees, a market worth around $2.76B and $10.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.85 and Fwd P/E is 12.62. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.66% and -33.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.30%).

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) is a “Underweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CVR Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.90% this year.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.50M, and float is at 29.32M with Short Float at 16.55%.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -1.62% down over the past 12 months and HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) that is -5.03% lower over the same period. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is -16.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.