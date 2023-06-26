DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -6.59% Change This Year

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) is -6.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.14 and a high of $10.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRH stock was last observed hovering at around $7.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.45% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 4.37% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.65, the stock is -5.09% and -5.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.61 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -9.82% off its SMA200. DRH registered -4.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.69.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.22%, and is -4.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $1.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.52 and Fwd P/E is 14.85. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.14% and -23.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 148.40% this year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 211.41M, and float is at 204.44M with Short Float at 5.86%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brugger Mark W,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Brugger Mark W sold 24,310 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.4 million shares.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is trading 4.76% up over the past 12 months and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) that is -25.16% lower over the same period. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -8.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.