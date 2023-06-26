DLO Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider DLocal Limited (DLO) Now

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) is -22.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.03 and a high of $33.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DLO stock was last observed hovering at around $12.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.44% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -21.4% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.14, the stock is 1.65% and -7.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -2.14% at the moment leaves the stock -26.11% off its SMA200. DLO registered -53.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.90.

The stock witnessed a -14.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.76%, and is -3.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 8.31% over the month.

DLocal Limited (DLO) has around 726 employees, a market worth around $3.59B and $468.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.20 and Fwd P/E is 16.21. Profit margin for the company is 25.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.39% and -63.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.80%).

DLocal Limited (DLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DLocal Limited (DLO) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DLocal Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.70% this year.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 295.13M, and float is at 144.61M with Short Float at 6.73%.