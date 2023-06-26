DTE Energy Company (DTE) Is Down -6.41% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) is -6.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.64 and a high of $136.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DTE stock was last observed hovering at around $112.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.94% off its average median price target of $124.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.61% off the consensus price target high of $144.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 8.33% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $110.00, the stock is -0.45% and -1.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing -2.60% at the moment leaves the stock -3.41% off its SMA200. DTE registered -6.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.38.

The stock witnessed a 0.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.15%, and is -3.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

DTE Energy Company (DTE) has around 10250 employees, a market worth around $22.81B and $18.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.49 and Fwd P/E is 16.47. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.30% and -19.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

DTE Energy Company (DTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DTE Energy Company (DTE) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DTE Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.60% this year.

DTE Energy Company (DTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 206.00M, and float is at 192.24M with Short Float at 1.11%.

DTE Energy Company (DTE) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at DTE Energy Company (DTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Muschong Lisa A.,the company’sVP, Corp Sec & Chief of Staff. SEC filings show that Muschong Lisa A. sold 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $110.41 per share for a total of $77287.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5455.0 shares.

DTE Energy Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Myrick Tracy J (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 585 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $109.98 per share for $64338.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 992.0 shares of the DTE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Chavez JoAnn (Sr VP & Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $113.09 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 14,607 shares of DTE Energy Company (DTE).

DTE Energy Company (DTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -0.70% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 4.08% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -31.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.