Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) is -0.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.48 and a high of $12.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $51120.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.99% off the consensus price target high of $71185.48 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 99.98% higher than the price target low of $42238.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.26, the stock is 2.90% and 3.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -2.10% at the moment leaves the stock 1.63% off its SMA200. EC registered -3.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.00.

The stock witnessed a 8.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.49%, and is -1.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has around 9150 employees, a market worth around $21.20B and $40.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.69 and Fwd P/E is 4.71. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.00% and -15.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ecopetrol S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.10% this year.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.06B, and float is at 221.63M with Short Float at 3.12%.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading 29.43% up over the past 12 months and Eni S.p.A. (E) that is 13.24% higher over the same period. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is 326.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.