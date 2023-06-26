Edison International (EIX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is 6.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.45 and a high of $74.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EIX stock was last observed hovering at around $69.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.33% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.21% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -23.2% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.76, the stock is 0.14% and -3.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing -1.93% at the moment leaves the stock 2.25% off its SMA200. EIX registered 12.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.53.

The stock witnessed a 0.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.60%, and is -1.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Edison International (EIX) has around 13388 employees, a market worth around $26.19B and $17.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.08 and Fwd P/E is 13.28. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.44% and -9.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Edison International (EIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Edison International (EIX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Edison International is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.00% this year.

Edison International (EIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 383.00M, and float is at 381.54M with Short Float at 2.00%.

Edison International (EIX) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Edison International (EIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murphy J Andrew,the company’sSENIOR VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Murphy J Andrew sold 22,471 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $72.03 per share for a total of $1.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12989.0 shares.

Edison International (EIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -0.70% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 4.08% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -31.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.