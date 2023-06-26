Elme Communities (ELME) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 16.84% Upside

Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) is -11.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.95 and a high of $22.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ELME stock was last observed hovering at around $15.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.84% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 12.22% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.80, the stock is 1.21% and -3.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -11.91% off its SMA200. ELME registered -25.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.41.

The stock witnessed a 0.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.66%, and is 0.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Elme Communities (ELME) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $217.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 175.56. Profit margin for the company is -12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.69% and -29.14% from its 52-week high.

Elme Communities (ELME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elme Communities (ELME) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Elme Communities is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.80% this year.

Elme Communities (ELME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.65M, and float is at 86.48M with Short Float at 1.60%.

Elme Communities (ELME) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Elme Communities (ELME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 18 times.

Elme Communities (ELME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -4.38% down over the past 12 months and American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) that is -38.17% lower over the same period.