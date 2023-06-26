Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is -21.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.00 and a high of $19.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERF stock was last observed hovering at around $14.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.89% off the consensus price target high of $23.50 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 16.63% higher than the price target low of $16.66 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.89, the stock is -3.81% and -4.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock -12.61% off its SMA200. ERF registered 0.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.87.

The stock witnessed a -6.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.50%, and is -3.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has around 379 employees, a market worth around $3.02B and $2.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.23 and Fwd P/E is 3.58. Profit margin for the company is 45.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.27% and -27.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (74.50%).

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enerplus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 304.80% this year.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.81M, and float is at 213.10M with Short Float at 2.00%.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) that is trading -37.32% down over the past 12 months and Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) that is -39.48% lower over the same period.