Evergy Inc. (EVRG) – The 11.83% Upside Potential Remains

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) is -8.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.12 and a high of $71.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVRG stock was last observed hovering at around $58.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.99% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.4% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -0.54% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.31, the stock is -2.14% and -5.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -1.70% at the moment leaves the stock -6.16% off its SMA200. EVRG registered -6.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.18.

The stock witnessed a -2.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.28%, and is -3.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) has around 4512 employees, a market worth around $13.32B and $5.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.09 and Fwd P/E is 14.46. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.89% and -19.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evergy Inc. (EVRG) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evergy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.70% this year.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 230.00M, and float is at 229.03M with Short Float at 1.02%.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Evergy Inc. (EVRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Landrieu Mary L.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Landrieu Mary L. sold 1,170 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $59.62 per share for a total of $69755.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4210.0 shares.

Evergy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Elwell Lesley Lissette (SVP & CHIEF HRO & CHIEF DO) sold a total of 1,328 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $57.67 per share for $76585.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27.0 shares of the EVRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Lawrence Sandra AJ (Director) disposed off 2,523 shares at an average price of $62.32 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 480 shares of Evergy Inc. (EVRG).

Evergy Inc. (EVRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -0.70% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 4.08% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -31.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.