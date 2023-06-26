First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Is Down -9.16% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) is -9.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.32 and a high of $16.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FCF stock was last observed hovering at around $13.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.5% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 2.38% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.69, the stock is -6.37% and 0.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -2.61% at the moment leaves the stock -7.36% off its SMA200. FCF registered -5.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.10%.

The stock witnessed a -2.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.44%, and is -9.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) has around 1536 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $373.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.23 and Fwd P/E is 7.95. Profit margin for the company is 35.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.05% and -23.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.70%).

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.40% this year.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.56M, and float is at 91.79M with Short Float at 2.75%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CHARLEY RAY T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CHARLEY RAY T bought 3,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $12.85 per share for a total of $50115.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that CHARLEY RAY T (Director) bought a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $13.03 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the FCF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, CHARLEY RAY T (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $13.26 for $53040.0. The insider now directly holds 313,174 shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF).

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) that is trading -18.19% down over the past 12 months and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) that is -36.78% lower over the same period. S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) is -2.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.