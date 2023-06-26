Global Payments Inc. (GPN) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 52.48% Upside

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is -0.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $92.27 and a high of $136.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPN stock was last observed hovering at around $99.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78% off its average median price target of $132.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.48% off the consensus price target high of $208.00 offered by 37 analysts, but current levels are -11.06% lower than the price target low of $89.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.84, the stock is -1.25% and -4.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -7.69% off its SMA200. GPN registered -11.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.41%, and is -3.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $25.90B and $9.11B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.38. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.12% and -27.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Payments Inc. (GPN) is a “Overweight”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Payments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.70% this year.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 263.12M, and float is at 260.24M with Short Float at 1.70%.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Global Payments Inc. (GPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHEFFIELD DAVID M,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that SHEFFIELD DAVID M sold 1,562 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $113.08 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28032.0 shares.

Global Payments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR (Director) bought a total of 3,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $98.62 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38940.0 shares of the GPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, BRUNO JOHN G (Director) disposed off 4,807 shares at an average price of $97.47 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 11,699 shares of Global Payments Inc. (GPN).

Global Payments Inc. (GPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is trading -8.26% down over the past 12 months and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) that is -42.71% lower over the same period. Fiserv Inc. (FI) is 34.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.