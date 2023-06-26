Hasbro Inc. (HAS) down -1.66% since start of the year

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is -1.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.75 and a high of $86.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HAS stock was last observed hovering at around $60.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.58% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 4.76% higher than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.00, the stock is -1.16% and 2.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -1.26% off its SMA200. HAS registered -27.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.80.

The stock witnessed a -1.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.36%, and is -2.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has around 6490 employees, a market worth around $8.31B and $5.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.77 and Fwd P/E is 11.98. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.15% and -30.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hasbro Inc. (HAS) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hasbro Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.70% this year.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.60M, and float is at 127.43M with Short Float at 6.67%.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Hasbro Inc. (HAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 19 times.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is 8.19% higher over the past 12 months. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is -2.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.