Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) on Track to Reach $42.50 in a Year

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is -11.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.78 and a high of $51.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HRL stock was last observed hovering at around $40.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $42.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.27% off the consensus price target high of $45.10 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -15.63% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.47, the stock is 0.72% and 1.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -7.38% off its SMA200. HRL registered -11.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.95.

The stock witnessed a 3.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.64%, and is -2.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.35% over the week and 1.56% over the month.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $22.15B and $12.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.83 and Fwd P/E is 21.40. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.13% and -21.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is a “Underweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hormel Foods Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.60% this year.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 546.42M, and float is at 287.16M with Short Float at 3.84%.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ourada Mark J,the company’sGROUP VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Ourada Mark J sold 9,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $41.00 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20684.0 shares.

Hormel Foods Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Coffey Mark A (GROUP VICE PRESIDENT) sold a total of 31,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $40.50 per share for $1.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55133.0 shares of the HRL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Myers Kevin L (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT) disposed off 5,200 shares at an average price of $40.51 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 36,190 shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL).

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 14.84% higher over the past 12 months. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is 21.27% up on the 1-year trading charts.