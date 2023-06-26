Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) is 25.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $3.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.15 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $0.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.15, the stock is -1.93% and -4.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -1.56% at the moment leaves the stock -3.54% off its SMA200. HGEN registered -94.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.07.

The stock witnessed a 2.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.01%, and is -5.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.03% over the week and 7.01% over the month.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $18.64M and $1.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 63.53% and -95.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (145.90%).

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Humanigen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.40% this year.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.08M, and float is at 104.83M with Short Float at 3.53%.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.