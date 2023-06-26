Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Is Down -12.80% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) is -12.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.48 and a high of $18.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IVR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $11.10, the stock is 2.54% and 4.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -2.37% at the moment leaves the stock -8.69% off its SMA200. IVR registered -3.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.74%.

The stock witnessed a 6.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.92%, and is -2.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 2.73. Profit margin for the company is -68.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.09% and -38.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -153.50% this year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.61M, and float is at 35.26M with Short Float at 9.18%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LIENTZ JAMES R JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LIENTZ JAMES R JR sold 1,630 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $12.86 per share for a total of $20962.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11802.0 shares.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading -0.93% down over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is -8.30% lower over the same period. MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is 1.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.