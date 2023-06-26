Is Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) a good stock to buy now?

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (NYSE: DFH) is 163.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.17 and a high of $26.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DFH stock was last observed hovering at around $23.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.04% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -89.92% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.79, the stock is 7.95% and 27.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -1.68% at the moment leaves the stock 78.61% off its SMA200. DFH registered 126.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 151.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.72.

The stock witnessed a 32.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.05%, and is -6.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) has around 1170 employees, a market worth around $2.36B and $3.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.85 and Fwd P/E is 11.80. Distance from 52-week low is 178.95% and -14.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dream Finders Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.40% this year.

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.94M, and float is at 22.29M with Short Float at 18.48%.

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moran Doug,the company’sSenior VP and COO. SEC filings show that Moran Doug sold 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 20 at a price of $24.68 per share for a total of $1.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Dream Finders Homes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 20 that Fernandez Lorena Anabel (CFO) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 20 and was made at $24.91 per share for $49828.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the DFH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Sturm Len (Director) acquired 300 shares at an average price of $10.25 for $3075.0. The insider now directly holds 6,887 shares of Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH).

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is trading 87.89% up over the past 12 months. Lennar Corporation (LEN) is 80.76% up on the 1-year trading charts.