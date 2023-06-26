Is Seer Inc. (SEER) a good stock to buy now?

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) is -23.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.07 and a high of $13.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEER stock was last observed hovering at around $4.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 26.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.42, the stock is 2.48% and 13.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -19.02% off its SMA200. SEER registered -41.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.44.

The stock witnessed a 14.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.93%, and is 1.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.03% over the week and 8.31% over the month.

Seer Inc. (SEER) has around 164 employees, a market worth around $278.64M and $16.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 43.97% and -67.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.80%).

Seer Inc. (SEER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seer Inc. (SEER) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seer Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.30% this year.

Seer Inc. (SEER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.54M, and float is at 54.94M with Short Float at 3.13%.

Seer Inc. (SEER) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Seer Inc. (SEER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomas Scott D,the company’sChief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Thomas Scott D sold 1,468 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $3.56 per share for a total of $5224.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95532.0 shares.

Seer Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Farokhzad Omid (CEO, President and Chair) sold a total of 13,840 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $4.13 per share for $57210.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.77 million shares of the SEER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Horn David R. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,951 shares at an average price of $4.13 for $24606.0. The insider now directly holds 331,765 shares of Seer Inc. (SEER).

Seer Inc. (SEER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 0.96% up over the past 12 months and Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is -3.14% lower over the same period. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is 4.94% up on the 1-year trading charts.