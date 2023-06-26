Is Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) a good stock to buy now?

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) is -2.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.09 and a high of $52.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMAR stock was last observed hovering at around $37.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.23% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 4.35% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.26, the stock is -13.63% and -11.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -3.91% off its SMA200. SMAR registered 27.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$29.51.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -17.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.77%, and is -10.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.56% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) has around 3191 employees, a market worth around $5.12B and $818.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 58.23. Profit margin for the company is -21.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.49% and -27.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.20%).

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Smartsheet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.70% this year.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.54M, and float is at 126.81M with Short Float at 3.11%.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GREGOIRE MICHAEL P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GREGOIRE MICHAEL P bought 3,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $39.38 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15301.0 shares.

Smartsheet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Marshall Jolene Lau (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 1,051 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $44.31 per share for $46570.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6585.0 shares of the SMAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, Arntz Michael (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 7,961 shares at an average price of $47.72 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 10,522 shares of Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR).

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 37.92% up over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is 32.35% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is 9.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.