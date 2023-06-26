Is TC Energy Corporation (TRP) a good stock to buy now?

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) is -1.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.79 and a high of $55.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRP stock was last observed hovering at around $40.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.21% off its average median price target of $45.34 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.5% off the consensus price target high of $51.32 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -4.06% lower than the price target low of $37.73 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.26, the stock is -3.20% and -4.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -2.99% at the moment leaves the stock -6.72% off its SMA200. TRP registered -23.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.41.

The stock witnessed a -2.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.92%, and is -4.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has around 7477 employees, a market worth around $40.15B and $11.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.18 and Fwd P/E is 9.21. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.71% and -29.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TC Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.50% this year.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.02B, and float is at 1.01B with Short Float at 2.81%.