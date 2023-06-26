LEVI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Now

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is -7.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.80 and a high of $20.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEVI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.96% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 3.93% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.41, the stock is 2.05% and 1.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -2.44% at the moment leaves the stock -9.15% off its SMA200. LEVI registered -13.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.37.

The stock witnessed a 10.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.10%, and is -3.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $5.69B and $6.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.86 and Fwd P/E is 9.84. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.58% and -29.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.90%).

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Levi Strauss & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.30% this year.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 395.96M, and float is at 93.89M with Short Float at 11.08%.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JAFFE SETH,the company’sEVP & Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that JAFFE SETH sold 2,938 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $13.45 per share for a total of $39516.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Levi Strauss & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that Stirling Lisa (Global Controller) sold a total of 5,017 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $18.04 per share for $90507.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28485.0 shares of the LEVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, JAFFE SETH (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 11,442 shares at an average price of $15.47 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 147,888 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI).