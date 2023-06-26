LVWR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider LiveWire Group Inc. (LVWR) Now

LiveWire Group Inc. (NYSE: LVWR) is 132.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.20 and a high of $12.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LVWR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -50.27% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -50.27% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.27, the stock is 18.17% and 38.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 56.52% off its SMA200. LVWR registered 13.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 114.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$25.47.

The stock witnessed a 32.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.12%, and is 10.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.54% over the week and 7.58% over the month.

LiveWire Group Inc. (LVWR) has around 225 employees, a market worth around $2.25B and $43.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 168.33% and -8.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.70%).

LiveWire Group Inc. (LVWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LiveWire Group Inc. (LVWR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LiveWire Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.60% this year.

LiveWire Group Inc. (LVWR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 202.40M, and float is at 10.95M with Short Float at 0.71%.

LiveWire Group Inc. (LVWR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at LiveWire Group Inc. (LVWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times.