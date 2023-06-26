Manchester United plc (MANU) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) is -3.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.41 and a high of $27.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MANU stock was last observed hovering at around $23.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $19.79 for the next 12 months. It is also -11.94% off the consensus price target high of $20.19 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -16.62% lower than the price target low of $19.38 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.60, the stock is 10.40% and 11.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -2.08% at the moment leaves the stock 16.97% off its SMA200. MANU registered 96.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.97.

The stock witnessed a 17.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.88%, and is -8.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 5.73% over the month.

Manchester United plc (MANU) has around 1035 employees, a market worth around $3.63B and $743.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.10% and -17.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

Manchester United plc (MANU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Manchester United plc (MANU) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Manchester United plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -700.10% this year.

Manchester United plc (MANU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.75M, and float is at 51.62M with Short Float at 8.00%.

Manchester United plc (MANU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) that is trading 5.47% up over the past 12 months and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) that is 67.15% higher over the same period.