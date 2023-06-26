Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) is -8.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.59 and a high of $30.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRVI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.59% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -0.54% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.07, the stock is -2.77% and -3.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing -2.46% at the moment leaves the stock -15.52% off its SMA200. MRVI registered -51.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.81.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.88%, and is -2.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.67% over the week and 5.94% over the month.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) has around 650 employees, a market worth around $3.23B and $717.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.56 and Fwd P/E is 33.69. Distance from 52-week low is 12.77% and -57.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (47.80%).

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 131.74M, and float is at 109.46M with Short Float at 5.78%.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 0.96% up over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 28.53% higher over the same period.