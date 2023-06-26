Mission Produce Inc. (AVO) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 4.13% Change This Year

Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) is 4.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.81 and a high of $16.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVO stock was last observed hovering at around $12.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.5% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -0.83% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.10, the stock is -2.31% and 2.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock -8.35% off its SMA200. AVO registered -17.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $230.90.

The stock witnessed a -0.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.93%, and is 0.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

Mission Produce Inc. (AVO) has around 3900 employees, a market worth around $843.98M and $985.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.85. Profit margin for the company is -3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.34% and -28.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.30%).

Mission Produce Inc. (AVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mission Produce Inc. (AVO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mission Produce Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -177.50% this year.

Mission Produce Inc. (AVO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.75M, and float is at 40.94M with Short Float at 2.03%.

Mission Produce Inc. (AVO) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Mission Produce Inc. (AVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wiesner Juan R,the company’sDir, S. America Ops. SEC filings show that Wiesner Juan R sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $11.04 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.19 million shares.

Mission Produce Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 that Wiesner Juan R (Dir, S. America Ops) sold a total of 4,679 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 and was made at $10.91 per share for $51048.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.23 million shares of the AVO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Giles Bryan E (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $10.92 for $27298.0. The insider now directly holds 101,852 shares of Mission Produce Inc. (AVO).

Mission Produce Inc. (AVO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) that is trading 5.32% up over the past 12 months and Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) that is -20.38% lower over the same period.