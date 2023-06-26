NNN REIT Inc (NNN) on Track to Reach $47.00 in a Year

NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) is -9.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.05 and a high of $48.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NNN stock was last observed hovering at around $41.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.61% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 1.79% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.25, the stock is -3.19% and -4.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -6.19% off its SMA200. NNN registered -1.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.84.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.32%, and is -3.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 1.51% over the month.

NNN REIT Inc (NNN) has around 77 employees, a market worth around $7.53B and $786.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.59 and Fwd P/E is 21.13. Distance from 52-week low is 8.41% and -14.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

NNN REIT Inc (NNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NNN REIT Inc (NNN) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NNN REIT Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.20% this year.

NNN REIT Inc (NNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 180.85M, and float is at 177.19M with Short Float at 1.96%.

NNN REIT Inc (NNN) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at NNN REIT Inc (NNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HABICHT KEVIN B,the company’sEVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that HABICHT KEVIN B sold 10,520 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $48.06 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

NNN REIT Inc (NNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is trading -6.10% down over the past 12 months and EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) that is 8.26% higher over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -22.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.