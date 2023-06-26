Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -25.53% Change This Year

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) is -25.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.27 and a high of $11.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 20.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.36, the stock is 2.96% and 3.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -1.09% at the moment leaves the stock -20.90% off its SMA200. ONL registered -45.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.75.

The stock witnessed a 3.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.17%, and is -3.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $365.95M and $204.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -47.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.68% and -46.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.70%).

Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orion Office REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.30% this year.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.64M, and float is at 53.71M with Short Float at 5.06%.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Day Christopher Haviland,the company’s. SEC filings show that Day Christopher Haviland bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $5.57 per share for a total of $11138.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40987.0 shares.