Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) is -33.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.14 and a high of $13.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSNY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 11.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.53, the stock is 1.18% and -1.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -27.99% off its SMA200. PSNY registered -67.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $146.97.

The stock witnessed a 5.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.01%, and is -10.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.24% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has around 2377 employees, a market worth around $7.62B and $2.46B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.42% and -73.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-70.50%).

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.90% this year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.11B, and float is at 463.00M with Short Float at 2.21%.