Positives for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) as stock gains in recent trading

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) is -21.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.74 and a high of $36.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EBS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28%.

Currently trading at $9.32, the stock is 10.59% and 1.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -2.92% at the moment leaves the stock -30.21% off its SMA200. EBS registered -69.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.77.

The stock witnessed a 6.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.58%, and is 15.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.25% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $476.62M and $978.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 79.66. Profit margin for the company is -41.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.41% and -74.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.30%).

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -204.70% this year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.20M, and float is at 44.81M with Short Float at 15.13%.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Richard Ronald,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Richard Ronald sold 1,912 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $11.94 per share for a total of $22829.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19837.0 shares.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading -55.10% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -21.95% lower over the same period. Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) is -92.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.